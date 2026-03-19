CSK's Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026 with injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have to do without their star Australian pacer Nathan Ellis for the entire 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The fast bowler was signed by CSK for ₹2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction and retained ahead of this year's auction. However, a hamstring injury has ruled him out of action.

Impact assessment A big blow for CSK CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan confirmed the news of Ellis's injury, calling it a "big blow" for the team. He said, "Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements." The Australian fast bowler was expected to spearhead CSK's pace attack along with Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed in IPL 2026.

Replacement options Who can replace Ellis? With Ellis's injury, CSK may look to Kiwi all-rounder Zak Foulkes or England all-rounder Jamie Overton as potential replacements. However, this would depend on the franchise's ability to sign a quality fast bowler as a replacement player for Ellis. The Australian is one of the most experienced fast bowlers in T20s with 186 matches and 231 wickets under his belt at 22.96.

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