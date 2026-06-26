FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia hold Paraguay, reach knockouts
What's the story
Australia secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage after their latest encounter against Paraguay. The two teams played out a goalless draw in their final Group D match, with Australia clinching a spot. Paraguay are also likely to go through. The result was enough for Australia to advance, finishing second in the group behind the United States.
Game details
Match details and standout players
The match was a cautious affair, with both teams playing defensively. Despite the lack of goals, players like Australia's Jordy Bos and Cristian Volpato stood out for their performances. Bos had the best chance for Australia in the dying minutes, but his shot went wide from inside the box. In stoppage time, Australia's Patrick Beach made a late save to deny Paraguay's Mauricio.
Information
Here are the match stats
The match was evenly contested, with Australia holding 46% possession. While Paraguay's possession percentage was 42 (12% in the contest), they had fewer attempts at goal (7) than Australia (12).
Coach's perspective
Australia qualify for third time
This marked Australia's third FIFA World Cup knockouts, having previously reached this stage in 2006 and 2022. The Socceroos will face the second-placed team from Group G in the round of 32 on July 3 in Arlington, Texas. Meanwhile, Paraguay will have to wait for the results of other groups to confirm their place in the next round. While the US topped Group D, Paraguay are behind second-placed Australia. Turkey were knocked out.