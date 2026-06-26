FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia hold Paraguay, reach knockouts

Coach's perspective

Australia qualify for third time

This marked Australia's third FIFA World Cup knockouts, having previously reached this stage in 2006 and 2022. The Socceroos will face the second-placed team from Group G in the round of 32 on July 3 in Arlington, Texas. Meanwhile, Paraguay will have to wait for the results of other groups to confirm their place in the next round. While the US topped Group D, Paraguay are behind second-placed Australia. Turkey were knocked out.