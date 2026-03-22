Australian men's cricket team set for a jam-packed home season

Australia 's men's cricket team is set for a jam-packed home season in 2026-27, with four Tests against New Zealand in just over a month. This comes as part of an intense 11-month period where they will play up to 21 Tests starting August this year. The series marks New Zealand's first multi-Test tour since 1999 and will be played across four cities: Perth (December 9-13), Adelaide (17-21), Melbourne (December 26-30), and Sydney (January 4-8). Cricket Australia released its full schedule.

Fixture details Australia's packed schedule for the summer The upcoming season will see Australia play Bangladesh in northern Australia and England at the MCG. The latter will be a special match, marking the 150th anniversary of Test cricket. Australia's women will also have their share of international action with home series against Bangladesh (October) and New Zealand (February-March), as well as an away ODI series in Sri Lanka scheduled for December.

Schedule changes Changes in New Zealand's tour details Originally, New Zealand's men's tour was supposed to be a three-Test series. However, a fourth Test was added after the 150th Test was announced. Bangladesh's tour was also rescheduled from March 2027 to this August. Meanwhile, a proposed visit by Afghanistan has been canceled due to Cricket Australia's decision not to play bilateral cricket against them.

Advertisement

Pre-series matches Australia to face England in white-ball matches Before taking on New Zealand, Australia's men's team will play England in eight white-ball matches (three ODIs and five T20Is). The first match of this series will be played 12 days after their return from South Africa. England will then visit again in March for a day-night Test at the MCG.

Advertisement

Schedule (1) Men's home schedule part 1 Men's Test series vs Bangladesh: First Test: August 13 - 17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin; Second Test: August 22 - 26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. Men's ODI series vs England: Friday, November 13: Perth Stadium, Perth; Sunday, November 15: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; Wednesday, November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Men's T20I series vs England: Saturday, November 21: MCG, Melbourne; Tuesday, November 24: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast; Friday, November 27: The Gabba, Brisbane; Sunday, November 29: SCG, Sydney; Wednesday, December 2: Manuka Oval, Canberra.