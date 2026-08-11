Australia vs Bangladesh, Test series: Key player matchups

The battle between veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim and Australian spinner Nathan Lyon would be one to watch out for.

In his only two Tests against Bangladesh, back in 2017, Lyon took 22 wickets, including three fifers.

Meanwhile, Rahim scored 68 and 31 in the Chattogram Test, being dismissed by Lyon once.

It will be interesting to see how Rahim fares on Australian soil.