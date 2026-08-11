Australia vs Bangladesh, Test series: Key player matchups
What's the story
Bangladesh are set to play their first Test series in Australia in over two decades. The Tigers, who last toured the nation in 2003, are set to play two Tests Down Under. Darwin and Mackay will host the two fixtures from August 13 and 22, respectively. The series is expected to offer several riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.
#1
Mushfiqur Rahim vs Nathan Lyon
The battle between veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim and Australian spinner Nathan Lyon would be one to watch out for.
In his only two Tests against Bangladesh, back in 2017, Lyon took 22 wickets, including three fifers.
Meanwhile, Rahim scored 68 and 31 in the Chattogram Test, being dismissed by Lyon once.
It will be interesting to see how Rahim fares on Australian soil.
#2
Najmul Hossain Shanto vs Pat Cummins
Najmul Hossain Shanto would have to lead Bangladesh from the front Down Under. He has a major responsibility against Australia's pace attack.
Shanto, with over 2,500 Test runs, will face his counterpart, Pat Cummins, who is returning from an injury.
The 'captain vs captain' battle will continue to be a major highlight throughout the two Tests.
#3
Travis Head vs Taskin Ahmed
Travis Head's last Test appearance saw him smash a counter-attacking 163 (166) while opening in the Ashes at SCG.
Head, who earlier played in the middle order, will continue opening against Bangladesh.
While the Bangladesh seamers will be wary of Head's blitz, Taskin Ahmed could trap him with the new ball.
Notably, Taskin dismissed Head during the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.
#4
Steve Smith vs Mehidy Hasan
As has been the case, Steve Smith will be central to Australia's batting. He will be their nucleus with his ability to play marathon knocks.
Meanwhile, spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz could be the bowler tasked with producing his wicket.
While Smith has over 10,000 Test runs, Mehidy Hasan enters the series after an unbeaten 109 against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin.