Have Bangladesh ever beaten Australia in Tests? Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh are set to play their first Test series in Australia in over two decades. The Tigers, who last toured the nation in 2003, are set to play two Tests Down Under. Darwin and Mackay will host the two fixtures from August 13 and 22, respectively. The two sides have clashed in six Tests so far. Here's the head-to-head record.
Record
History of clashes
Bangladesh and Australia first clashed in Tests in 2003, with the hosts winning 2-0.
Australia then traveled to Bangladesh in the 2005/06 season, winning both Tests.
However, Bangladesh's breakthrough came in the 2017 series against Australia at home. They beat Australia by 20 runs in the 1st Test in Mirpur.
Australia then bounced back in Chattogram to level the two-match series.
Breakthrough
What happed in the Mirpur Test?
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the star of Bangladesh's first Test win over Australia.
The left-arm spinner took 5/68 and 5/85 in the two innings as Australia perished for 244 while chasing 265.
Shakib also scored a crucial 84 off 133 balls in the first innings, powering Bangladesh to 260.
Australia responded with 217, before the hosts took a decisive lead.
Information
Notable performers
From the current squad, Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 158 runs at an average of 39.5, including a half-century, against Australia in Tests. Meanwhile, Taijul Islam has six wickets from two Tests at 24.2.