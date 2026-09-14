Australian athlete soils herself during Hyrox race: All we know
What's the story
A recent Hyrox competition in Beijing was marred by an athlete who continued the race even after soiling herself. Footage of the Australian female athlete, Joanna Wietrzyk, competing with soiled legs has gone viral, sparking a debate over hygiene and determination. Some have criticized the race organizers who allowed her to continue, while others have praised her resilience in finishing the race despite facing such an embarrassing situation.
Response
Hyrox launches 'major cleanup operation'
In response to the incident, Hyrox has said they launched a "major cleanup operation" after the event. This included sanitizing equipment and replacing sections of carpet.
The German fitness company acknowledged the "legitimate concerns," but urged people not to direct their frustration at the athlete herself.
However, despite this plea, she was doxxed online and subsequently received threats of violence.
Ban warning
Ban on anyone threatening the athlete
Hyrox has promised to ban anyone who threatens the athlete.
The organization said, "There is no place in our community for threats of violence or encouragement to harm an athlete."
Hyrox organizers said, "Any person identified as engaging in this behavior - whether through comments, direct messages or social media - will be permanently banned from all HYROX events."
Participant backlash
Participants demand apology, refund from Hyrox
Some participants in the same event have demanded an apology and a refund from Hyrox. They argued that they were forced to come into contact with contaminated equipment due to the incident.
This has further fueled the debate over hygiene standards in such competitions, especially considering Hyrox penalizes acts like spitting and littering.
Growth
Hyrox's exponential growth in recent years
Despite the controversy, Hyrox has grown exponentially since its inception in 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.
The sport first featured in mainland China in late 2024 and has been a huge hit ever since.
More than 500 affiliated gyms are offering Hyrox-specific training across the country.
The recent Beijing race was so popular that an extra day was added to accommodate more competitors.
Information
More on Hyrox
Hyrox, a global fitness race, combines running with functional workout stations. Athletes complete eight 1-kilometer runs, each followed by a different challenge such as sled pushes, rowing, burpee broad jumps, and sandbag lunges. It tests endurance, strength, speed, and mental resilience in one demanding competition.