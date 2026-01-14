Pakistan to host Australia in T20 World Cup warm-up series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a three-match T20I series against Australia set to be played in Lahore. The iconic Gaddafi Stadium will host the three games on January 29, 31, and February 1. This series is part of the preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Squad preparations Australia to finalize squad before T20 World Cup The series against Pakistan will give Australia a chance to finalize their squad for the T20 World Cup. The touring party is scheduled to reach Lahore on January 28. Both teams are dealing with injury concerns. While the participation of Australia's Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Tim David hangs in the balance, Pakistan are hoping for speedster Shaheen Afridi to get fit for the tournament.

Series anticipation PCB COO welcomes Australia for T20I series Sumair Ahmed Syed, the PCB's COO, has welcomed Australia for the T20I series and called it a marquee event for Pakistan's cricket fans. He said, "We are excited and look forward to hosting Australia for the three-match T20I series here in Lahore." He also urged fans to come out in numbers during this series as both teams finalize their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

