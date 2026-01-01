Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan in rain-hit 3rd T20I, draw series

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in a rain-hit 3rd T20I held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The match was reduced to 12 overs per side. Sri Lanka scored 160/6 in their alloted overs with Dasun Shanaka hitting a nine-ball 34. Mohammad Wasim picked three wickets for Pakistan. In response, Pakistan lost the contest by 14 runs despite Salman Agha's 45. Here's more.

Summary Summary of the contest Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka (0) early on, getting reduced to 9/1. Thereafter, they were 54/3 at one stage before Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka added 46 runs. Both players perished in quick succession. It was Shanaka and Janith Liyanage, who upped the ante and hit crucial runs. In response, Pakistan saw Agha score a rapid 45 but Wanindu Hasaranga's four-fer helped the hosts.

Trio Key numbers of Mendis, Asalanka and Shanaka Mendis' 30 from 16 balls had two fours and two sixes. In 97 T20I matches, he owns 2,330 runs at 25.32. Asalanka chipped in with a 13-ball 21. He now owns 1,396 runs at 22.51 from 72 matches. Shanaka smoked five sixes in his 9-ball 34. He struck at 377.78. In 121 matches, he owns 1,722 runs for Sri Lanka at 20.25.

Information 7th T20I duck for Nissanka Nissanka managed a two-ball duck for his side. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 7th duck in T20Is. Overall in T20s, he recorded his 10th duck.

Do you know? Nawaz picks 3/54 from three overs Nawaz picked 3/54 from three overs. In 104 T20s, he has raced to 123 wickets at 25.96. In 34 T20I matches, he has picked 42 scalps for Pakistan at 21.5.

Agha 2,000 T20 runs for Salman Agha Agha hit a fast-paced 45 from 12 balls. He smashed five fours and three sixes (SR: 375). Playing his 42nd T20I, Agha now owns 736 runs at 23.74. Overall in T20s, he has surpassed 2,000 runs at 21.53 from 127 matches (115 innings). He owns a strike rate of 119.69.