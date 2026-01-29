Aryna Sabalenka reaches her fourth successive Australian Open final: Stats

Stats

A look at match stats

Sabalenka stormed past Svitolina in the first set, claiming 19 winners. Although Svitolina took a 2-1 lead in the second set, Sabalenka converted two break points to prevail. The Belarusian star had a win percentage of 69 and 67 on the first and second serves, respectively. She won seven of her 10 net points. Svitolina had more unforced errors (17) than Sabalenka (15).