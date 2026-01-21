By the numbers: Coco Gauff joins this elite club

Third seed Coco Gauff reached the 2026 Australian Open third round after defeating Olga Danilovic in straight sets. The women's singles second-round match ended with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-2 in favor of Gauff. Notably, the American star has extended her unbeaten run in Grand Slam second rounds since 2022 to 14-0. Gauff recently claimed her 250th WTA win.

Stats A look at match stats Gauff recorded a total of 67 points and two aces throughout the match. Both players fired 14 winners. The American had a win percentage of 84 and 33 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won six of her 10 net points. While Danilovic had more unforced errors (34) than Gauff (16), the latter registered four double-faults.

Record Gauff joins these players According to Opta, Guaff has been unbeaten in Grand Slam second-round clashes since 2022 (14-0). Only three other players have an unbeaten record in this regard - Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Elina Svitolina. Gauff's last first-round exit came at the 2022 Australian Open. She now has an 18-6 record at Melbourne Park. Overall, the American is 76-23 at Grand Slams.

Advertisement

Feats Gauff earlier attained these feats As mentioned, Gauff had earlier reached 250 WTA wins. At 21 years and 311 days, she is now the youngest player to attain this record since Caroline Wozniacki (20 years and 316 days in 2011), according to Opta. Gauff also completed 75 wins at Grand Slams, becoming one of the four players aged 21 or younger to achieve this feat since 2000.

Advertisement