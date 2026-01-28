Australian Open 2026: Elena Rybakina sets records with semi-final berth

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina stunned second seed Iga Swiatek to reach the 2026 Australian Open semi-final. Rybakina defeated the Polish star 7-5, 6-1 in the women's singles quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. With this victory, Rybakina ended Swiatek's bid for a career Grand Slam, as she has not yet won the Australian Open. Notably, Rybakina is the first player to beat Swiatek multiple times at a Grand Slam.

Match analysis Rybakina's strategy and performance Rybakina, who displayed her power and precision in the 95-minute match, fired 11 aces compared to Swiatek's three. "We know each other pretty well, and I was just trying to stay aggressive," she said after the match. The Kazakh player also revealed that both players struggled with their first serves initially. Notably, Raybakina had a win percentage of 79 on her first serve in the match.

Previous victories Second Australian Open semi-final Rybakina has reached only her second Australian Open semi-final. She was the 2023 AO runner-up, losing the final to Aryna Sabalenka. In the ongoing tournament, she has won all her matches in straight sets despite not feeling at her best initially. Rybakina is currently 19-6 at the Australian Open and 64-22 at Grand Slams. Her only Major title came in 2022 (Wimbledon).

Meetings Rybakina, Swiatek level in WTA meetings Earlier, Swiatek became the youngest player to reach six consecutive Grand Slam quarter-finals since Serena Williams at the 2003 Wimbledon. However, Rybakina had other plans as she stepped up her aggression after a shaky start. Notably, Rybakina and Swiatek are now level (6-6) in the WTA head-to-head meetings. Last year, the former prevailed in the WTA Finals.

