Australian Open: Madison Keys begins title defense by beating Oliynykova
By Parth Dhall
Jan 20, 2026 09:47 am
What's the story
American star Madison Keys reached the 2026 Australian Open second round after beating Ukrainian debutant Oleksandra Oliynykova. Keys began her title defence with a 7-6(6) 6-1 win in the women's singles opening round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. The 30-year-old, who cleared the Australian Open first round for the 11th time, now has 35 wins here. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Madison won a total of 80 points and 26 winners throughout the match. Both players served one ace. The American had a win percentage of 72 and 41 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted six of her nine break points. While Keys had more unforced errors (37) than Oliynykova (22), she registered six double-faults.