PSL 2026: Australian players warned against traveling to this city
What's the story
The recent airstrikes by Pakistan that reportedly killed around 400 people in Kabul, Afghanistan, have cast a shadow over the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL). Moreover, the ongoing conflict in West Asia could mar the travel plans of overseas players. Several high-profile Australian cricketers, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell, among others, are supposed to feature in the tournament, starting March 26. According to reports, the Australian government has advised its players against traveling to Peshawar.
Travel restrictions
Australian government's stance on travel to Pakistan
According to a report by Australian publication CODE Sports, the Australian government has approved the players' travel to Pakistan but advised them against going to Peshawar. This city in Pakistan will host a match for the first time in PSL history. However, due to the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the city has been marked as a "do not travel zone" by Australia.
Fixture concerns
Doubts over PSL match in Peshawar
The warning from the Australian government raises doubts over the PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi at Peshawar's Arbab Niaz Stadium on March 28. Notably, both teams have signed Australian players. However, CODE Sports reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has promised to arrange private jets for evacuation if necessary.
Information
Afghan players withdraw from PSL
The ongoing conflict has also affected player participation in the PSL. Notably, the Afghanistan players withdrew their names from the first-ever players' auction for the PSL. This came amid criticism over Peshawar Zalmi's direct signing of Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.