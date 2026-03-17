PSL 2026: Australian players warned against traveling to this city

The recent airstrikes by Pakistan that reportedly killed around 400 people in Kabul, Afghanistan, have cast a shadow over the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL). Moreover, the ongoing conflict in West Asia could mar the travel plans of overseas players. Several high-profile Australian cricketers, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell, among others, are supposed to feature in the tournament, starting March 26. According to reports, the Australian government has advised its players against traveling to Peshawar.

Travel restrictions Australian government's stance on travel to Pakistan According to a report by Australian publication CODE Sports, the Australian government has approved the players' travel to Pakistan but advised them against going to Peshawar. This city in Pakistan will host a match for the first time in PSL history. However, due to the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the city has been marked as a "do not travel zone" by Australia.

Fixture concerns Doubts over PSL match in Peshawar The warning from the Australian government raises doubts over the PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindi at Peshawar's Arbab Niaz Stadium on March 28. Notably, both teams have signed Australian players. However, CODE Sports reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has promised to arrange private jets for evacuation if necessary.

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