Pakistan middle-order batsman Azam Khan has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against West Indies after sustaining a head injury during a training session. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the development on Friday. Meanwhile, the availability of Azam for the fourth and final T20I is yet to be ascertained. Here is more on the same.

A period of observation

On examination of Azam's injury, a neurosurgeon has recommended a period of observation of 24 hours. The Pakistani batter will be re-assessed on Monday after which a decision on his availability for the fourth T20I will be made.

Azam made his international debut against England

Azam has received the backing of coach Misbah-ul-Haq even though the former underperformed in the England series. Misbah believes it was unfair to judge the youngster on the basis of two knocks against England. Azam, who made his international debut against England, scored 5* and 1 in the two T20Is. He didn't bat in the opening T20I against West Indies in Barbados.

Who is Azam Khan?

Azam, the son of former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan, burst onto domestic cricket in 2018. He has featured in 15 List A games, having scored 239 runs at 29.87. He has fared better in the shortest format. In 44 T20s, Azam has amassed 825 runs. He carries a strike-rate of 152.49. Azam has also played in the Pakistan Super League and Lanka Premier League.

Series

WI vs Pakistan: A look at the schedule

Pakistan recently lost the three-match T20I series 1-2 to England. Thereafter, they competed in the first match against West Indies, which was washed out. The two sides will clash in three other T20Is on July 31, August 1, and 3. A two-match Test series (August 12-16 and August 20-24) will follow the same. Sabina Park in Kingston will host the two Tests.