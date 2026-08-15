Pakistan's Test struggles linked to departmental cricket shutdown: Azhar Ali
What's the story
Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has attributed the national team's recent struggles in Test cricket to the shutdown of departmental sides in domestic cricket. He described these teams as "the biggest nursery for Pakistan cricket." The veteran further stressed their importance to Pakistan's cricketing ecosystem. Azhar's remarks came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed two departments for failing to comply with new regulations, including a major increase in participation fees.
Regulation changes
PCB removes 2 departments, major changes in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
The PCB's decision to remove two departments, including WAPDA, a long-standing team in Pakistan's domestic cricket, has sparked controversy.
Sahir Associates also chose to leave instead of accepting the new terms.
Khan Research Laboratories, another legacy departmental side and Azhar's own team, was on the verge of leaving but eventually agreed to stay.
This year saw another major change in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy format with 10 regional sides and tougher financial conditions for departments playing in a separate competition.
Player exodus
Young players leaving Pakistan after department cricket shutdown
Azhar expressed his concern over the impact of department cricket being shut down, saying he has seen young players leave Pakistan after its abolition.
"Department cricket is a big need for Pakistan. It contributed a lot to our cricket. We shut it down a few years ago, and my personal view is that the slide in Pakistan's international cricket right now has a lot to do with department cricket being shut down," he told Cricinfo.
"After that, it took department cricket a long time to recover. It was the biggest nursery for Pakistan cricket, and today again it feels like it's being pushed out."
Advocacy
Azhar met Imran Khan in 2020 against scrapping departments
Azhar has been a long-time advocate for department cricket.
In 2020, he was one of the few cricketers who met then-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan to convince him against scrapping these teams.
However, they were unsuccessful, and departments were only reintroduced in domestic cricket in 2023 after Imran's removal from government.
Azhar emphasized how important departmental teams are for financial security and stability for players in Pakistan's cultural and economic reality.
Unique structure
Role of commercial departments in Pakistan's domestic structure
Unlike other South Asian countries, Pakistan's commercial departments have played a unique role in the domestic cricket structure.
These teams have been part of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy since its inception in 1953-54 and expanded significantly in the 1970s.
They provided financial security to players that regional teams couldn't match, making them an integral part of Pakistan's domestic cricket landscape.
Information
Pakistan's recent struggles in Tests
Pakistan have lost 13 of their last 18 Test matches, and currently sit in eighth place in the nine-team ICC World Test Championship cycle. With just five wins across nine matches, the team finished bottom in the last WTC cycle.
Test performance
Drop in quality from international to lower divisions
Azhar sees a direct link between Pakistan's recent Test performances and the reduced role of departments in domestic cricket.
He said, "You wonder why Pakistan's talent has suddenly run dry," noting a drop in quality from international cricket down to lower divisions.
"You can feel the quality, through international cricket and right down the divisions, dropping. Because we stopped a functioning aspect of domestic cricket right in its tracks.