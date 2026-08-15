Pakistan's Test struggles linked to departmental cricket shutdown: Azhar Ali

The PCB's decision to remove two departments, including WAPDA, a long-standing team in Pakistan's domestic cricket, has sparked controversy.

Sahir Associates also chose to leave instead of accepting the new terms.

Khan Research Laboratories, another legacy departmental side and Azhar's own team, was on the verge of leaving but eventually agreed to stay.

This year saw another major change in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy format with 10 regional sides and tougher financial conditions for departments playing in a separate competition.