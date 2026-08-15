Afghanistan cricket team all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has attained a milestone of 50 wickets (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai completes 50 wickets in ODI cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:03 pm Aug 15, 202604:03 pm

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Afghanistan cricket team all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has attained a milestone of 50 wickets in ODIs. Omarzai got to the landmark with his maiden wicket in the 5th ODI versus Ireland a Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Omarzai dismissed Andrew Balbirnie in the 7th over of Ireland's innings to complete 50 scalps. In the same over, the right-arm pacer also got Paul Stirling's scalp.