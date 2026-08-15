Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai completes 50 wickets in ODI cricket: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan cricket team all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has attained a milestone of 50 wickets in ODIs. Omarzai got to the landmark with his maiden wicket in the 5th ODI versus Ireland a Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Omarzai dismissed Andrew Balbirnie in the 7th over of Ireland's innings to complete 50 scalps. In the same over, the right-arm pacer also got Paul Stirling's scalp.
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8th Afghan bowler to attain this milestone
Omarzai is now the 8th Afghanistan bowler to clock 50-plus ODI wickets. Omarzai (51) joined the likes of Rashid Khan (226), Mohammad Nabi (177), Dawlat Zadran (115), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (101), Gulbadin Naib (74), Hamid Hassan (59) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (54).
Information
Decoding the pacer's numbers in ODIs
Omarzai owns 51 scalps from 48 matches at an average of 27-plus, as per Cricinfo. In addition to two four-fers, he has picked a five-wicket haul. He has 30 wickets in neutral venues at 22.6. In away matches (home of opposition), he has 21 scalps.