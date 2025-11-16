Babar Azam went past 6,500 ODI runs (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Babar Azam surpasses 6,500 runs in ODI cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:51 pm Nov 16, 202511:51 pm

What's the story

Pakistan's Babar Azam attained another milestone in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter attained the landmark of 6,500 runs in ODIs. He got to the feat in the 3rd and final ODI of the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka 2025 series in Rawalpindi. Babar needed 33 runs to reach the mark of 6,500. He scored 34 runs as Pakistan chased down a target of 212.