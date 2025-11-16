Babar Azam surpasses 6,500 runs in ODI cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Pakistan's Babar Azam attained another milestone in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter attained the landmark of 6,500 runs in ODIs. He got to the feat in the 3rd and final ODI of the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka 2025 series in Rawalpindi. Babar needed 33 runs to reach the mark of 6,500. He scored 34 runs as Pakistan chased down a target of 212.
Information
Babar scores 34 runs in the 3rd ODI
Babar walked in when Pakistan were 8/1. He added 74 runs with Fakhar Zaman (55) and another 19 with Mohammad Rizwan before getting dismissed. He scored a patient 52-ball 34. Jeffrey Vandersay dismissed Babar in the 21st over.
Stats
Decoding Babar's ODI stats and performance against Sri Lanka
Babar owns 6,501 runs from 140 ODI matches (137 innings) at 53.72. In addition to 20 tons, he owns 37 fifties. He is now the 11th Pakistan batter with 6,500-plus ODI runs. Versus Sri Lanka, the versatile Babar has got to 700 runs from 15 matches at 58.33, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has hit 4 hundreds and a fifty versus the Lankans.
Do you know?
Babar gets past 600 fours in ODIs
Babar also surpassed 600 fours inn ODIs. Babar, who hit 4 fours in the 3rd ODI, owns 601 fours. Meanwhile, he went past 50 fours against Sri Lanka (51).