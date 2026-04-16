Babar Azam becomes fastest batter to 100 T20 fifties: Stats

Babar Azam , the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, has become the fastest cricketer to score 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket. He achieved this remarkable feat during a 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Quetta Gladiators at Karachi's National Stadium. Babar scored a 51-ball 71* as Zalmi comfortably accomplished the 155-run target. Babar reached his century of fifties in just 341 innings, overtaking India's Virat Kohli, who took 401 innings to achieve the same milestone.

Elite list Babar joins elite list of players As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar became only the fourth player in history to score 100 fifties in T20 cricket. He joined the likes of David Warner (116), Kohli (107), and Jos Buttler (100) on this list. Despite his recent struggles with form and being dropped from the Pakistan T20I team, Babar remains a key player for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2026. He has scored two fifties so far this season, remaining unbeaten on both occasions.

Stats Second-highest run-scorer for Pakistan in T20 cricket Among Pakistani batters, Babar is the second-highest run-scorer in T20s with 12,206 runs. He is only behind Shoaib Malik (13,571 runs) on the national scale and ranks 11th globally for most runs in this format. Besides 100 fifties, Babar also owns 11 tons in the format. Only Chris Gayle (22) has more tons in the format. The Pakistan star's average of 42.38 is the best among batters with at least 10,000 T20 runs (SR: 128.41).

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