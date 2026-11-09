Babar Azam completes 7,000 FC runs with fifty vs SL 

Azan Awais (30) and debutant Tayyab Arif (57) did well at the top, as Pakistan were 90/2 when Babar arrived to bat.

The skipper played a classic innings infused with cover drives during his 58-ball stay at the crease.

He hit seven boundaries, including some stunning off-side drives, entertaining both commentators and fans at Rawalpindi's semi-packed stadium.

However, he was dismissed after playing an outside edge behind wickets off Dilshan Madushanka's fullish delivery.

Notably, Babar added 69 runs with number-three batter Mohammad Taha.