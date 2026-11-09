Babar Azam completes 7,000 FC runs with fifty vs SL
What's the story
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has gone past the 7,000-run mark in First-Class cricket. The batting superstar reached the milestone en route to a fine fifty on the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Babar, who reached the landmark with his 49th run, was dismissed for exactly 50 in the opening session. Here are further details.
Match details
A quick-fire fifty from Babar's blade
Azan Awais (30) and debutant Tayyab Arif (57) did well at the top, as Pakistan were 90/2 when Babar arrived to bat.
The skipper played a classic innings infused with cover drives during his 58-ball stay at the crease.
He hit seven boundaries, including some stunning off-side drives, entertaining both commentators and fans at Rawalpindi's semi-packed stadium.
However, he was dismissed after playing an outside edge behind wickets off Dilshan Madushanka's fullish delivery.
Notably, Babar added 69 runs with number-three batter Mohammad Taha.
Stats
Babar averages over 41 in the format
Playing his 107th First-Class match (184 innings), Babar has raced to 7,001 runs at a fine average of 41-plus.
Babar has hit 12 tons and 47 fifties in FC cricket, with his best score being 266.
As per Cricinfo, Babar now averages 53.69 against Sri Lanka from nine matches (15 innings).
He has scored 698 runs with the help of three tons and four fifties.
Tests
Here are his Test stats
Coming to his Test numbers, Babar has smashed 4,821 runs from 67 matches while averaging 43.04.
He has nine hundreds and 35 fifties under his belt.
Meanwhile, in 21 home matches, Babar has scored 1,816 runs at 50.44 from 38 innings.
He has clocked six tons and nine fifties.
2,067 of his Test runs have come as captain at 50.41 (four tons and 15 fifties).