Babar Azam becomes fastest to 12,000 T20 runs: Key stats 

Pakistan's batting talisman Babar Azam has broken a major record by becoming the fastest player to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this feat in his 351st match while playing for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Babar reached the milestone in just 338 innings, surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle 's previous record of 343 innings. India's Virat Kohli comes third on this list with a tally of 360 innings.

Match performance Babar needed just 13 runs to reach the milestone In the aforementioned PSL match, Babar needed just 13 runs to join the elite club of 12,000 T20 runs. He achieved this milestone in the fourth over of Zalmi's innings. The Pakistani star opened for his team and remained unbeaten on a stellar knock of 87 off just 51 balls. His innings included 10 fours and two sixes, helping Zalmi post a match-winning total of 246/3 in their allotted overs.

Record details Second Pakistani batter with this record With this achievement, Babar has become the second Pakistani batter to score over 12,000 runs in T20s. The first was veteran batter Shoaib Malik (13,571 runs) Notably, Babar's record-breaking innings came just a day after he had a heated exchange with a Pakistani journalist who questioned his finishing ability with the bat. Despite this, he let his bat do all the talking and led his side to victory against Karachi Kings in PSL on Thursday.

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Tally A look at Babar's T20 stats As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar, the 12th-highest run-getter in T20 cricket, has now raced to 12,074 from 351 games (338 innings) at an average of 42.21. The tally includes 11 centuries and 99 fifties. His strike rate is 128.52. Only Gayle (22) has more tons in the format. 4,596 of Babar's runs have come for Pakistan in T20Is. He averages 38.94 across 145 matches. Babar, who is the highest run-getter in T20Is, owns three centuries and 39 fifties.

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