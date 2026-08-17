Will Babar Azam be available for 1st England Test? 

On Sunday, Pakistan arrived in Leeds and trained at Headingley for the first time on Monday.

Babar batted for a short time in the nets during this session. Although he showed no visible signs of discomfort, his stay was brief.

Mohammad Abbas confirmed that no decision had been made yet by the medical panel or selection committee regarding Babar's participation in the match.

"Whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day," Abbas said at a media conference.

"He did a few throwdowns and some batting practice today. But we'll have to follow medical advice for it."