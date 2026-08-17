Will Babar Azam be available for 1st England Test?
What's the story
Babar Azam's participation in Pakistan's opening Test against England is still uncertain, as per Cricinfo. The cricketer is recovering from a finger injury sustained while batting in the second Test against West Indies. He was hit again during a warm-up match against Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham, forcing him to retire hurt and miss the rest of the game as a "precautionary measure." Notably, the three-Test series starts on August 19.
Training update
No decision yet on Babar's availability
On Sunday, Pakistan arrived in Leeds and trained at Headingley for the first time on Monday.
Babar batted for a short time in the nets during this session. Although he showed no visible signs of discomfort, his stay was brief.
Mohammad Abbas confirmed that no decision had been made yet by the medical panel or selection committee regarding Babar's participation in the match.
"Whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day," Abbas said at a media conference.
"He did a few throwdowns and some batting practice today. But we'll have to follow medical advice for it."
Team composition
Saud Shakeel, Awais Zafar likely to play in middle order
If Babar misses the match, Saud Shakeel and Awais Zafar are likely to play in Pakistan's middle order.
Shakeel missed the West Indies series but scored a century in the warm-up game.
Zafar made his debut in the second Test against West Indies.
Babar's absence would make room for both players in the lineup.
Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha, the vice-captain of the team, would make his Test captaincy debut if Babar misses out.
Player status
Shan Masood's status remains unclear
Shan Masood, who fractured his finger in the first Test against West Indies, missed the second Test. He didn't participate in Pakistan's warm-up game but batted for a longer period in the nets.
Abbas said they would rely on medical advice regarding Masood's condition.
Babar's potential absence could create a leadership vacuum as he took over captaincy from Masood at the start of the West Indies series.