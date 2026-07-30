Shan Masood ruled out of 2nd West Indies Test: Details

Masood's injury occurred while facing West Indies bowler Jayden Seales in Pakistan's first innings.

Despite the setback, he managed to score his seventh Test century.

However, he did not take the field on the fourth day of play and came out to bat at No. 8 with Pakistan struggling at 53/6 in their chase of 211 runs.

He was eventually dismissed while batting one-handed due to pain in his left hand. He managed 3 runs as Pakistan perished for 120.