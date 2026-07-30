Shan Masood ruled out of 2nd West Indies Test: Details
What's the story
Pakistan batter Shan Masood has been ruled out of the second Test against West Indies due to a fracture in his left index finger. The injury was sustained during the first Test in Tarouba and was confirmed by a scan and clinical assessment conducted by the team's medical panel. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Masood's absence on Thursday. Here's more.
Injury details
Masood's injury details and Test century
Masood's injury occurred while facing West Indies bowler Jayden Seales in Pakistan's first innings.
Despite the setback, he managed to score his seventh Test century.
However, he did not take the field on the fourth day of play and came out to bat at No. 8 with Pakistan struggling at 53/6 in their chase of 211 runs.
He was eventually dismissed while batting one-handed due to pain in his left hand. He managed 3 runs as Pakistan perished for 120.
Recovery prospects
Masood's unavailability could affect Pakistan's England tour
The timeline for Masood's return to action remains uncertain. He is doubtful for the start of Pakistan's Test series in England.
The PCB has said his "availability for the first England Test at Leeds which starts on 19 August will depend on his recovery and clinical progress."
Despite this, Masood will remain with the team in West Indies and travel with them to England.
Replacement choices
Possible replacements for Masood in the Pakistan batting line-up
In Masood's absence, Pakistan have three potential replacements for the second Test against West Indies.
The team bolstered its batting line-up with the addition of Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel after Abdullah Fazal was ruled out of the series due to a lower-back injury.
Along with these two, uncapped right-hand middle-order batter Awais Zafar is also part of the squad as a possible replacement for Masood.