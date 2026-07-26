Shakeel, Shafique added to Pakistan's squad for West Indies Tests
What's the story
Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique have been added to the Pakistan cricket team for their ongoing West Indies tour. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Shafique will replace Abdullah Fazal, who was ruled out of both series due to a back injury sustained during training before the first Test in Trinidad. The first Test match between West Indies and Pakistan is currently underway at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.
Player updates
Shakeel's return bolsters Pakistan's middle order
Shakeel was originally not included in the squads for the West Indies and England tours due to fitness concerns.
However, Pakistan's director of cricket Aqib Javed had said he was expected to join the team in England.
Now, his return comes earlier than expected as Pakistan looks to strengthen their middle order in Fazal's absence.
Career trajectory
Shafique last played a Test in October 2025
Shafique last played a Test match in October 2025.
He has scored 136 runs in his last nine innings, after a bright start to his career where he averaged over 65 in his first eight Tests with a total of 856 runs, as per Cricinfo.
His last 31 innings have produced 754 runs at an average of 25.13.
The inclusion of Shakeel and Shafique gives Pakistan more batting options for the second Test and the England tour.
Information
WI vs PAK: 1st Test Day 1 summary
On a rain-hit Day 1 of the 1st clash at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies managed 194/3 at stumps. Kavem Hodge remained unscathed on 83 off 181 balls whereas Shai Hope scored 39*. For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas claimed 2/44 from 19 overs.