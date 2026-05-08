Pakistan suffer Babar Azam blow ahead of first Bangladesh Test

The Pakistan cricket team will be without star batter Babar Azam for the first Test match against Bangladesh. The game is set to begin on May 8 in Dhaka. The decision comes after a sudden left knee injury forced him out of the match. Babar had arrived in Bangladesh on May 4, just hours after leading Peshawar Zalmi to victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

Injury details Babar suffers knee injury Babar trained for two days in Dhaka without any signs of discomfort. However, on Thursday morning, he woke up with pain in his left knee. After consulting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical team, it was decided that he would not play in the first Test match. "Pakistan batter Babar Azam will not be available for the first Test match against Bangladesh due to an injury in left knee," PCB said in a statement. "The team's medical panel is currently assessing his condition. Further updates will be shared in due course," it added.

Team adjustments Who will bat at No.3? With Babar out, Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood are likely to open the innings. Either Azam Awais or Abdullah Fazal will replace him at No. 3. Both players are yet to make their debuts for Pakistan. There is also a chance that both could feature in the playing XI, with Mohammad Rizwan or Saud Shakeel moving up the order to accommodate seam-bowling all-rounder Amad Butt.

Advertisement