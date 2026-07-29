Babar Azam averages 51.65 as Pakistan's Test captain: Stats
What's the story
Babar Azam returned as Pakistan's Test captain after over three years, leading the side in the series opener against the West Indies in Tarouba. Despite leading from the front in the 211-run chase, Pakistan lost by 90 runs. According to Cricinfo, Babar raced to his 16th fifty-plus score as captain in the format. Have a look at his Test numbers as Pakistan skipper.
Journey
Journey as Test captain
Since making his debut in 2016, Babar has been among Pakistan's most prolific batters in Test cricket.
He first took charge of the side in 2021 and led until January 2023. The recently concluded Tarouba Test was the first of his latest captaincy stint.
Leading Pakistan in 21 Tests, Babar has racked up 1,808 runs at an incredible average of 51.65.
Numbers
A look at his other numbers
Four of Babar's nine Test tons have come while leading. He also has 12 half-centuries as captain.
Overall, Babar is behind Misbah-ul-Haq (4,214), Imran Khan (2,408), Inzamam-ul-Haq (2,397), and Javed Miandad (2,354) in terms of Test runs as Pakistan's captain.
Babar has the third-best average among these batters in this regard.
Information
Breakdown: Home vs away
As per Cricinfo, Babar averages 57.15 as Pakistan's captain in home Tests. He has scored 1,086 runs, including 3 tons and 6 half-centuries at home. In 11 Tests overseas, Babar has scored 722 runs at 45.12 while leading the side.