Babar Azam sustains hand injury ahead of England Tests: Details
What's the story
Pakistan's Test captain Babar Azam has been ruled out for the remainder of a three-day practice match against PCC Select XI in Beckenham. The decision comes after he suffered a blow to his right hand while batting on the second day. A rising delivery from young Hampshire pacer Manny Lumsden hit Babar's bottom hand, forcing him to retire hurt after scoring just five runs. Notably, Pakistan are gearing up for a three-Test series against England, starting on August 19.
Recovery plan
Babar expected to return to training by Monday
Despite the injury scare, Babar is expected to return to training by Monday.
He will join the team's practice session at Headingley Cricket Ground, ahead of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed this in a statement, saying "Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday."
This comes as a relief considering his importance as a top-order batsman and Test captain for Pakistan.
Past incidents
Babar had suffered similar injury in West Indies Test
Notably, this isn't the first time Babar has suffered an injury to his right hand.
He had received a blow to the same hand while batting on day three of the second Test against West Indies.
Despite this, he finished the match with two back-to-back sixes off Jomel Warrican and was seen grimacing after the second maximum.
The Pakistan camp will be closely monitoring Babar's recovery ahead of Monday's training session.
Match update
Pakistan bowled out for 238 in reply
In the ongoing practice match, Pakistan was bowled out for 238 in reply to PCC Select XI's first-innings score of 305.
England spinner Shoaib Bashir took four wickets for 76 runs while 17-year-old Manny Lumsden picked two for 24 runs.
The PCC side was 128/3 at stumps in their second innings, leading by a margin of 195 runs.