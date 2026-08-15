Babar Azam sustains hand injury ahead of England Tests: Details 

Despite the injury scare, Babar is expected to return to training by Monday.

He will join the team's practice session at Headingley Cricket Ground, ahead of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed this in a statement, saying "Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday."

This comes as a relief considering his importance as a top-order batsman and Test captain for Pakistan.