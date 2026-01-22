Babar Azam to miss BBL knockouts for national duties

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam will miss the rest of the 2025/26 Big Bash League (BBL) knockouts. His BBL franchise, Sydney Sixers, announced that Babar will return to Pakistan for a national team camp. The announcement came just over 24 hours before their Challenger final against Hobart Hurricanes at the SCG. The winner will face Perth Scorchers in the BBL final on Sunday in Perth.

Tournament participation Babar's initial commitment to play all matches Babar Azam had initially committed to playing the entire tournament. He was not selected for Pakistan's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in early January. However, with Australia set to play Pakistan in three T20Is from January 29, all other squad members involved in the BBL will stay with their respective teams until after the final. The rest of the squad will fly to the UAE for a pre-tour camp on January 24.

Official statement Sixers confirm Babar's departure for national camp The Sydney Sixers confirmed Babar Azam's departure in a statement. "The Sydney Sixers have today been informed that Sixers opener Babar Azam is required to return to Pakistan to join his national teammates in camp, as preparations commence for upcoming international matches," it said. "As a result, Babar will depart Australia immediately and will not be available for selection for the remainder of the BBL|15 Finals Series."

Advertisement

Acknowledgment Gratitude for Babar's contribution Rachael Haynes, the general manager of Sixers, confirmed their initial plan was for Babar to play the entire tournament. She expressed gratitude for his contribution during this period. "The Sydney Sixers are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to have had Babar represent the club during his time in Australia," Haynes said in a statement. "While we had initially planned for Babar to be available throughout the Finals, he has been an immensely valued member of our group."

Advertisement