How has Babar Azam fared against New Zealand (T20Is)? Stats
All eyes will be on a struggling Babar Azam when New Zealand and Pakistan clash in Match 41 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The Super 8 Group 2 clash will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Babar boasts terrific numbers against New Zealand in T20Is and he will be aiming to deliver the goods. We look at the stats.
Vs NZ
Babar averages 41.90 versus the Kiwis
Babar is the highest scorer versus New Zealand in T20Is. In 26 T20Is, Babar has scored 880 runs against the Kiwis at an average of 41.90. He owns a century and 8 fifties. His strike rate is 131.93. As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar is two shy of 100 T20I fours against New Zealand (98).
Babar's overall T20I stats and performance in 2026 T20 WC
From 143 matches (135 innings), Babar boasts 4,571 runs at 39.06. He owns three tons and 39 fifties. In the 2026 T20 World Cup, the right-handed batter has amassed 66 runs from three innings at 22. His strike rate is a dismal 115.78.