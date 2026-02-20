Babar Azam owns an average of 41.90 versus NZ

How has Babar Azam fared against New Zealand (T20Is)? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:05 pm Feb 20, 2026

All eyes will be on a struggling Babar Azam when New Zealand and Pakistan clash in Match 41 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The Super 8 Group 2 clash will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Babar boasts terrific numbers against New Zealand in T20Is and he will be aiming to deliver the goods. We look at the stats.