'We've learned..': Babar Azam ahead of India-Pakistan T20 WC clash 

Ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam has emphasized the importance of staying calm and focused. He said that while such matches are high-pressure affairs with heightened expectations, it is crucial to ignore external distractions and concentrate on the game. This advice is especially relevant for younger players in his team. Notably, the two teams will lock horns on February 15 in Colombo.

Guidance 'The calmer and more relaxed you keep yourself...': Babar Azam "We have played quite a few such matches, and we've learned that the calmer and more relaxed you keep yourself, and the less you listen to outside noise, the better it is," Babar told ESPNcricinfo. He added that he tells younger players in his squad that while there is excitement around these matches, staying calm and tension-free will serve them well.

Record Poor run against India in T20Is Babar has scored only 105 runs in five T20Is against India, averaging 26.25 with a strike rate of 128.05. After his unbeaten 68 in the 2021 T20 WC, the Pakistan captain has struggled for impact, recording scores of 10, 14, 0, and 13 in subsequent meetings with India. His last two outings during the T20 World Cups in 2022 and 2024 were disappointing as well. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won just one of their eight T20 WC games against India.

