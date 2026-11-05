Sylhet Test: WI recover after Bangladesh rattle top order
What's the story
Kevin Wickham and Amir Jangoo led the West Indies' fightback after they faltered early in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Electing to bat, the visitors were rocked by Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud. Being reduced to 27/3, WI were bolstered by a 131-run stand between Wickham and Jangoo. The Windies were 235/4 (70 overs) before bad light enforced stumps.
Start
Wickham, Jangoo rescue WI
Taskin and Mahmud rocked the top order in the opening session after WI elected to bat.
Wickham came out when the Windies slumped to 14/2 in the sixth over. Joshua Da Silva's dismissal then left WI reeling at 27/3.
Jangoo then joined Wickham in a century stand. Mahmud finally ended the partnership in the second session by dismissing Wickham.
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Fifty on debut
In his debut international innings, Wickham smashed 61 off 145 balls (5 fours). This was his fifth First-Class half-century apart from six tons. In 26 red-ball games, the right-handed batter has raced past 1,500 runs at an average of around 40.
Century
Second Test ton
From 158/4, Jangoo propelled WI past 200 alongside Justin Greaves.
He completed his ton with a six off Taijul Islam in the 63rd over. His century came off 149 balls.
Jangoo is in sublime form across formats, having scored back-to-back ODI 50-plus scores against India.
The 29-year-old, who made his Test debut last year, has converted his first two 50-plus scores into centuries.
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Getting past 3,000 FC runs
During his knock, Jangoo also completed 3,000 runs in First-Class cricket. This was his fourth red-ball ton. In 53 First-Class games (89 innings), the Windies batter has an average of around 37.