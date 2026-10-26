Players to watch out for in Bangladesh-West Indies Test series
What's the story
Bangladesh will host West Indies for a two-match Test series starting on October 28. The first match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, and the second one at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. This is West Indies's first tour of Bangladesh since their historic series win in 2021. On this note, we take a look at the players to watch out for in the series.
#1
Roston Chase
With Shai Hope unavailable for this series, there will be added responsibilities on Roston Chase's shoulders.
The West Indies skipper will have the onus to deliver in all three departments.
A veteran of the Test format, Chase has 2,808 runs across 61 matches at an average of 26, as per Cricinfo.
Chase has also claimed 96 wickets with his off-spin at 49.20.
#2
Jayden Seales
West Indies's Jayden Seales is certainly one of the best Test pacers going around.
The young fast bowler can move the new ball, and that too with great pace.
His 110 wickets in the format have come at 25.84.
Though his four wickets in Asia have come at an average of 54.75, Seales has the attributes to improve these numbers.
#3
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is another player whose performance can headline the upcoming series.
Mehidy has been in fine form lately, as his 19 Test wickets this year have come at an average of 22.52.
This also includes a couple of half-centuries across five Tests.
He recorded a fifty and a fifer in Bangladesh's historic Test tour of Australia recently.
#4
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto will have the onus to lead from the front.
His last five Test innings have resulted in two 80-plus scores, including an 84 against the Aussies in Darwin.
Overall, he averages a fine 46.09 in Tests this year, having garnered 507 runs.
As the southpaw is well-versed in home conditions, WI bowlers can struggle against him.