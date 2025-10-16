Soumya Sarkar returns for West Indies ODIs; Bangladesh announce squad

Soumya Sarkar has been recalled to Bangladesh 's side for the impending three-match ODI series against West Indies , starting October 18. While Sarkar has replaced batter Mohammad Naim, the uncapped Mahidul has been included in place of seamer Nahid Rana. The decision comes after Bangladesh's disappointing performance in their recent bilateral series against Afghanistan, which they lost 3-0. Notably, Dhaka will host the three matches.

Player analysis Naim and Rana were part of the squad Naim and Rana were part of the squad for the third ODI against Afghanistan. However, their individual performances were below par. Meanwhile, Sarkar returns to the ODI squad after a long absence since February this year. He was unable to join the team for the T20I series against Afghanistan due to a delay in his UAE visa processing. In 76 ODIs, Sarkar has scored 2,198 runs at an average of 32.80. His tally includes 3 tons and 13 half-centuries.

Rising star Mahidul Islam Ankon has been in stellar form Wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon, who is yet to make his ODI debut, has been in stellar form in the List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. He has an impressive batting average of 46.86 with a century and 10 fifties under his belt over the last two years, according to ESPNcricinfo. His consistent performance at the domestic level earned him a call-up to Bangladesh's ODI squad for West Indies series.