Soumya Sarkar returns for West Indies ODIs; Bangladesh announce squad
What's the story
Soumya Sarkar has been recalled to Bangladesh's side for the impending three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting October 18. While Sarkar has replaced batter Mohammad Naim, the uncapped Mahidul has been included in place of seamer Nahid Rana. The decision comes after Bangladesh's disappointing performance in their recent bilateral series against Afghanistan, which they lost 3-0. Notably, Dhaka will host the three matches.
Player analysis
Naim and Rana were part of the squad
Naim and Rana were part of the squad for the third ODI against Afghanistan. However, their individual performances were below par. Meanwhile, Sarkar returns to the ODI squad after a long absence since February this year. He was unable to join the team for the T20I series against Afghanistan due to a delay in his UAE visa processing. In 76 ODIs, Sarkar has scored 2,198 runs at an average of 32.80. His tally includes 3 tons and 13 half-centuries.
Rising star
Mahidul Islam Ankon has been in stellar form
Wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon, who is yet to make his ODI debut, has been in stellar form in the List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. He has an impressive batting average of 46.86 with a century and 10 fifties under his belt over the last two years, according to ESPNcricinfo. His consistent performance at the domestic level earned him a call-up to Bangladesh's ODI squad for West Indies series.
Team composition
Schedule and ODI squad
As mentioned, the ODI series will begin on October 18 at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. The venue will host the next two ODIs on October 21 and 23. ODI squad: Mehidy Hassan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam (wicket-keeper), Jaker Ali (wicket-keeper), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, and Hasan Mahmud.