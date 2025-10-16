Will centurion Ishan Kishan return to Test cricket? Stats

Ishan Kishan , the Indian wicketkeeper-batter, made a spectacular start to his 2025/26 Ranji Trophy campaign by scoring an impressive 173 runs against Tamil Nadu. Leading Jharkhand, Kishan played an incredible knock at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore. Despite missing out on a well-deserved double-century, Kishan's performance was enough to remind the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee of his Test credentials.

Match details Kishan's innings and partnership with Sahil Raj Kishan's innings came at a crucial time as his team was struggling at 106/4. Despite the pressure, he stood firm and formed a century partnership with No. 8 Sahil Raj to help his side recover. From 106/4, Jharkhand further slumped to 157/6 in the second session. However, Kishan and Raj batted out the entire day. Kishan eventually slammed 173 off 247 balls (15 fours and 6 sixes) before falling to RS Ambrish. His knock powered Jharkhand to 419.

Career trajectory Kishan made his Test debut in 2023 Kishan, who was once India's first-choice wicket-keeper in Tests, fell out of a national contract last year. Kishan made his Test debut during India's 2023 tour to the West Indies. In his second Test, he scored a pivotal 52*. Amid Rishabh Pant's recovery from the deadly car accident in December 2023, Kishan was named India's wicket-keeper for the South Africa. However, he took a mental health break and never returned to the format.

Information Kishan gets past 3,800 FC runs In 62 First-Class games, Kishan has raced past 3,800 runs with an average of around 40. This was his ninth ton in First-Class cricket. His tally also includes 19 half-centuries. Besides, Kishan has also featured in 27 ODIs and 32 T20Is.