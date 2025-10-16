After CWG, can India bag the 2036 Olympics bid?

Ahmedabad is in the race to host the 2036 Summer Olympics , with Doha as its main competitor. The prospect leaped after India was recommended as the host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad as its proposed venue. The Indian government now plans to hold the 2036 Olympics across multiple cities. Union Minister Amit Shah recently laid the foundation stone for a Para High Performance Center in Gandhinagar and announced plans for 10 new stadiums at Sardar Patel Sports Complex.

Development plans AUDA initiates major rezoning drive The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) has initiated a major rezoning drive to facilitate residential and sports infrastructure projects. The authority approved zoning changes in areas around the proposed Sanand-SP Ring Road corridor during its 306th board meeting on July 14. This will transform areas around Shilaj, Manipur, and Palodia into Residential Zone 2 (R-2), paving the way for new housing, sports facilities, and transport links.

Town planning Seven town planning schemes approved Along with the zoning changes, AUDA also approved seven Town Planning (TP) schemes in villages around Ahmedabad. Covering nearly 1,000 hectares, these schemes aim to provide planned plots for residential and commercial purposes while reserving land for roads and civic amenities in the future. The authority's decision is a major step toward the city's ambition of hosting the Olympics.

Infrastructure projects Ongoing projects worth ₹6,000 crore According to reports, there are ongoing projects worth over ₹6,000 crore in Ahmedabad. These will continue regardless of the outcome of India's bid for the Games. The Naranpura Sports Complex, built at a cost of ₹825 crore, is likely to be one of the main venues for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The venue recently hosted two major international sporting events - the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship and the Asian Swimming Championship.