A look at Team India's ODI record in Australia

Australia are set to host India in a three-match ODI series, starting October 19 in Perth. The rivalry has always produced thrilling and unforgettable moments in the 50-over format. Shubman Gill is set to lead India for the first time in ODIs, while Mitchell Marsh will spearhead the hosts. The series will also mark the return of veteran Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Have a look at India's ODI record Down Under.

Head-to-head Overall head-to-head record India and Australia have played 152 ODIs so far, with Australia winning 84 and India winning 58. Notably, 10 matches have been abandoned. The rivalry dates back to 1980 and has seen some iconic matches over the years. However, winning on Australian soil has always been a challenge for India. Out of the 54 ODIs played there, India has won only 14 while losing as many as 38 times.

Series wins Three series wins in Australia Over the years, India have won only three ODI series in Australia. In 1985, the Sunil Gavaskar-led India won the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket, including hosts Australia and New Zealand. India's next series win Down Under came only in 2008 under MS Dhoni's leadership. They won the CB tri-series, including Sri Lanka. Notably, India won their first and only bilateral ODI series in Australia in 2019 under Virat Kohli. They defeated the hosts 2-1.

Information India's biggest ODI win over Australia Down Under India's biggest ODI win over Australia Down Under came in 1991. The visitors won the WACA encounter during the Benson and Hedges World Series by 107 runs. India successfully defended a modest 208/7 by bowling Australia out for 101. Ravi Shastri took a fifer for India.

Performers India's top performers Down Under Sachin Tendulkar is India's leading run-scorer in ODIs played on Australian soil. In a stellar career, he hammered 1,491 runs in 47 matches at an average of 34.67, including a ton and 10 half-centuries. Tendulkar is followed by Rohit (1,328), Kohli (1,327), and Dhoni (1,053) on this elite list. Kapil Dev tops the ODI wicket column for India in Australia (57). Irfan Pathan and Javagal Srinath are the only other Indians with 30-plus wickets in this regard.