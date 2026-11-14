Johannesburg Test: Bangladesh likely to pick four bowlers versus SA

Towhid Hridoy's stellar performance of an unbeaten 242 against West Indies in Sylhet has complicated Bangladesh's batting combination for the Test.

The team will have to choose two openers from Naim, uncapped Mahfijul, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim or promote skipper Najmul Hossain at the top.

If both openers are chosen, either Mominul Haque or Mushfiqur Rahim would have to be dropped to make room for the in-form Hridoy.