Johannesburg Test: Bangladesh likely to pick four bowlers versus SA
What's the story
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain has hinted that the team is likely to field four bowlers in their opening Test against South Africa at Johannesburg. The decision comes after opener Shadman Islam was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Mohammad Naim and uncapped Mahfijul have been included to partner another opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim.
Team strategy
Complications in Bangladesh's batting combination
Towhid Hridoy's stellar performance of an unbeaten 242 against West Indies in Sylhet has complicated Bangladesh's batting combination for the Test.
The team will have to choose two openers from Naim, uncapped Mahfijul, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim or promote skipper Najmul Hossain at the top.
If both openers are chosen, either Mominul Haque or Mushfiqur Rahim would have to be dropped to make room for the in-form Hridoy.
Selection rationale
Taijul likely to be benched for this match
Najmul defended the inclusion of uncapped Mahfijul, saying it was part of a plan and based on his First-Class cricket performance.
He said both Naim and uncapped Mahfijul have been in good form recently but didn't reveal who would be picked as openers.
The practice sessions in South Africa indicate that Taijul Islam, who has struggled recently, is likely to be benched for this match.
Training focus
Mominul bowling in nets and selecting a combination
Najmul stressed the importance of batsmen bowling in nets, saying they have started this practice as a team.
He said he has been asking Mominul to bowl regularly in the nets for years and that is what he is doing now.
He could be used as a fifth bowler in the side.
"I think I can say that there must be three pacers. There should also be a spinner because you will see that spinners are also contributing well, especially in Australia, the way they have bowled, especially Miraz. So I think we can go with this combination," said Najmul to reporters.
Information
Najmul lays out a plan
"Along with that, bowling is important because those of us who bat, especially in our team, you say Tests, ODIs, we don't bowl much and so we as a team have started this thing that we batsmen should also bowl in the nets. So this is the plan and if it works in the match why not," he said.