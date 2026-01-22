Bangladesh to boycott T20 World Cup in India: Here's why

Bangladesh has been firm on its decision to not play the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India. The country has requested for its matches to be moved to Sri Lanka instead. This comes despite an ultimatum from the International Cricket Council (ICC) that they would be replaced if they continue with their refusal. A meeting was held in Dhaka on Thursday between Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul, BCB president Aminul Islam and CEO Nizamuddin, and several national team players including Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud among others.

Firm decision Bangladesh's firm stance on World Cup matches BCB president Aminul Islam confirmed their plan to the ICC, saying, "We will go back to the ICC with our plan to play in Sri Lanka." He further added that while they were given a 24-hour ultimatum, "a global body can't really do that." He emphasized that the ICC would miss out on 200 million people watching the World Cup and it would be their loss.

Security issues Bangladesh's security concerns and ICC's response Nazrul reiterated the decision was taken by the government, saying, "It is our government who has decided not to go to India." The ICC had previously rejected Bangladesh's request, stating there was no credible security threat. This came after Kolkata Knight Riders were asked to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad amid deteriorating relations between India and Bangladesh.

Stance clarification ICC's stance on tournament security framework The ICC had rejected the Mustafizur issue as a valid concern, saying that the BCB was "repeatedly linking its participation in the tournament to a single, isolated and unrelated development concerning one of its player's involvement in a domestic league." The global body emphasized that this linkage has no bearing on the tournament's security framework or conditions governing participation in it.

Rejection ICC rejects BCB's request to shift T20 WC matches On Wednesday, the ICC turned down the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) plea to move their 2026 Men's T20 World Cup matches out of India. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the decision was taken at an emergency board meeting, where all members were present. Of the 15 members who voted on the matter, the ones from Pakistan were in favor of changes to the tournament schedule.