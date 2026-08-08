Bangladesh bowled out for 54 in warm-up match: Details

Bangladesh began their second innings on the third morning of the match, already two wickets down.

They failed to survive even till lunch, crumbling in just 17 overs.

Opener Tanzid Hasan was the only player to score in double digits with a mere 22 runs.

Thompson, who has played just one First-Class match, claimed eight wickets in his 11-over spell.

Corey Rocchiccioli, who claimed a six-fer in Bangladesh's first innings, took the other two wickets.