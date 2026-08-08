Bangladesh bowled out for 54 in warm-up match: Details
What's the story
In a shocking display, the Bangladesh cricket team was bowled out for just 54 runs in their second innings of a warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI. The match took place in Darwin and saw left-arm pacer Campbell Thompson wreaking havoc on the visitors' batting lineup. Thompson took an impressive eight wickets for just 25 runs, leading his team to victory by an innings and 38 runs.
Match details
Bangladesh collapse in 2nd innings
Bangladesh began their second innings on the third morning of the match, already two wickets down.
They failed to survive even till lunch, crumbling in just 17 overs.
Opener Tanzid Hasan was the only player to score in double digits with a mere 22 runs.
Thompson, who has played just one First-Class match, claimed eight wickets in his 11-over spell.
Corey Rocchiccioli, who claimed a six-fer in Bangladesh's first innings, took the other two wickets.
Player comments
Thompson modest about his performance
Thompson was modest about his performance, saying, "sometimes you get lucky. It fell my way today, which was nice."
He added that playing against a Test side just days before a series is always a good experience and opportunity.
The 22-year-old had played for the Prime Minister's XI against England last season and made his one-day and Sheffield Shield debuts for South Australia.
Future prospects
Bangladesh face tough challenge ahead
Bangladesh managed to score 263 runs in their first innings, thanks to a century from Mehidy Hasan Miraz at No. 7.
Cricket Australia XI posted 355/10 in response and later recorded an innings win.
The Tigers will now have to prepare for their first Test in Australia for 23 years with just four days left.
The team will face the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood in what promises to be a daunting challenge.
Meanwhile, the opener of the two-Test series will get underway on August 13 in Darwin.