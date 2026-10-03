Asian Games (men's cricket): SL beat Bangladesh to win bronze

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka found themselves in a precarious position at 29/4 in the powerplay.

However, Ratnayake's explosive innings turned the tide for his team.

He partnered with Sahan Arachchige (33 off 37 balls) in a crucial 50-run stand off just 26 balls.

Ratnayake reached his half-century in just 26 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes during the partnership.

The dasher, who went to score 65, had just 12 runs combined in his first three T20Is.