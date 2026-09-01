Bangladesh's Nahid Rana ruled out of Asian Games: Here's why
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be part of the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. The decision comes after Rana missed the recent two-match Test series against Australia due to a side strain injury. He had recently resumed bowling in the nets after a six-week hiatus, but BCB's chief selector Habibul Bashar said they are not willing to take any risks with his health at this time.
Recovery strategy
BCB chief selector confirms news
Rana's injury was sustained during Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe.
Despite his recent return to bowling, the BCB has decided to keep him out of the Asian Games.
"We are not considering Nahid Rana for the Asian Games owing to his rehabilitation process," BCB chief selector Habibul Bashar told Cricbuzz on Monday.
He further added that "He (Rana) will return with the Afghanistan series."
Comeback plans
Rana's return to competitive cricket
Rana is looking forward to making a comeback in competitive cricket after his injury.
The BCB is keeping a close eye on his rehabilitation process and hopes he will be fit for the Afghanistan series in October.
However, it remains unclear if he will play in the Test or ODI format of this series.
Career
A look at his career
Rana has been among the fastest bowlers in the current lot.
The tall seamer, who can bowl at over 145kph, is the highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year.
In the shortest format, he has taken eight wickets from five games at an average of 18.37. This includes a four-wicket haul.
Rana has a bowling strike rate of 11.6 in T20Is.