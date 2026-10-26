What is Bangladesh's Test record at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium?
What's the story
Bangladesh will host West Indies for a two-match Test series starting October 28. The first Test will be played from October 28 to November 1 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. This is West Indies's first visit to Bangladesh since their historic series win in 2021. On this note, we will have a look at Bangladesh's Test record at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.
Stats
10 wins across 30 games
As per Cricinfo, Bangladesh have returned with 10 wins across 30 Test matches at this venue.
This tally includes 17 defeats and three drawn matches.
Their last six Tests here have resulted in four wins and a couple of defeats.
Bangladesh, who played their maiden Test in Mirpur in May 2007, had to wait over seven years for their first win at this ground.
Rivalry
Bangladesh vs West Indies at the venue
Bangladesh have a poor record against West Indies in Mirpur.
The latter has won three of their four Tests at this venue.
The remaining game, which took place in November 2018, went in the home team's favor.
Bangladesh had won by an innings and 184 runs.
Only two games have seen the Tigers register bigger innings victories at this venue.
H2H
Decoding the head-to-head record
Coming to the overall head-to-head record between these two sides, West Indies enjoy a 15-5 win-loss record against Bangladesh in Tests (two draws).
At home, the Tigers have recorded just two wins across 10 Tests against the Caribbean team.
This includes seven losses and a drawn affair.
Meanwhile, WI have won five of their last six Tests against Bangladesh.