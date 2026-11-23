La Liga, Barcelona edge past Villarreal 3-2: Key stats
What's the story
Barcelona staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat Villarreal 3-2 at the Nou Camp, restoring their three-point lead at the top of La Liga. The match started on a rough note for the hosts as Villarreal took an early lead with goals from Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi. However, Barcelona turned things around in the second half with three quick goals within 11 minutes.
Comeback
How the match panned out
Villarreal took a surprise lead in the fifth minute when Buchanan capitalized on a mistake by Lopez to score from 25 yards out.
They doubled their lead two minutes later through Oluwaseyi, who finished powerfully from a tight angle after receiving a through ball.
The hosts came out strong in the second half, with Gerard Martin reducing the deficit in the 57th minute.
Fermin Lopez equalized four minutes later, and an own goal from Pau Navarro completed the turnaround for Barcelona.
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A look at match stats
Barcelona dominated the proceedings with 68% possession and 23 shots, with eight on target. They claimed 10 corners compared to Villarreal's none. Barcelona's pass accuracy in the match was 91%.
Streak
Barcelona continue winning streak
The victory marked Barcelona's fourth consecutive win across competitions since losing to Real Madrid in October.
In this period, Barca won matches across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, outscoring their opponents 14-4.
In the ongoing La Liga standings, Barcelona hold the top spot with 12 wins in 13 games and 36 points.
They have a three-point lead over Real Madrid.
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Barcelona's record comeback
According to Ofsayt, Barcelona were 2-0 behind in the first seven minutes of a La Liga match for the first time in 45 years. The previous instance was in 1981/82 (vs Zaragoza).