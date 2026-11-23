Villarreal took a surprise lead in the fifth minute when Buchanan capitalized on a mistake by Lopez to score from 25 yards out.

They doubled their lead two minutes later through Oluwaseyi, who finished powerfully from a tight angle after receiving a through ball.

The hosts came out strong in the second half, with Gerard Martin reducing the deficit in the 57th minute.

Fermin Lopez equalized four minutes later, and an own goal from Pau Navarro completed the turnaround for Barcelona.