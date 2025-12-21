Suzie Bates ruled out for 3 months: Here's why

New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates has been sidelined for three months after suffering a quadricep tear. The injury was sustained while fielding in a Shield match last month. Scans have confirmed the severity of the tear, necessitating an extended rehabilitation period for the former skipper. This means she will miss Otago's remaining domestic home summer matches and the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe in February.

Player's reaction Bates expresses disappointment over injury setback Expressing her disappointment over the injury, Bates said she was looking forward to another season with the Sparks and especially the Super Smash. "I'm gutted to be missing out this summer," she said, as per ICC. However, despite this setback, Bates is determined to make a comeback for the white-ball series against South Africa in March. "I'm determined to get back on the field with the White Ferns in March so that'll be my focus for now," she added.

Information Bates had a sorry World Cup campaign Bates was last seen in New Zealand's final group stage clash of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 against England. Bates failed to deliver in the global event, amassing just 40 runs across five innings as New Zealand eventually ended sixth on the table with just a single win.

Stats A look at her stats In 178 Women's ODI matches, Bates owns 5,936 runs at 38.79. She has hammered 13 tons and 37 fifties with the best of 168. She is the top scorer in Women's T20Is. Bates owns 4,716 runs from 177 matches at 29.11 with one hundred and 28 fifties. Her best score reads 124*.