Suzie Bates ruled out for 3 months: Here's why
What's the story
New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates has been sidelined for three months after suffering a quadricep tear. The injury was sustained while fielding in a Shield match last month. Scans have confirmed the severity of the tear, necessitating an extended rehabilitation period for the former skipper. This means she will miss Otago's remaining domestic home summer matches and the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe in February.
Player's reaction
Bates expresses disappointment over injury setback
Expressing her disappointment over the injury, Bates said she was looking forward to another season with the Sparks and especially the Super Smash. "I'm gutted to be missing out this summer," she said, as per ICC. However, despite this setback, Bates is determined to make a comeback for the white-ball series against South Africa in March. "I'm determined to get back on the field with the White Ferns in March so that'll be my focus for now," she added.
Information
Bates had a sorry World Cup campaign
Bates was last seen in New Zealand's final group stage clash of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 against England. Bates failed to deliver in the global event, amassing just 40 runs across five innings as New Zealand eventually ended sixth on the table with just a single win.
Stats
A look at her stats
In 178 Women's ODI matches, Bates owns 5,936 runs at 38.79. She has hammered 13 tons and 37 fifties with the best of 168. She is the top scorer in Women's T20Is. Bates owns 4,716 runs from 177 matches at 29.11 with one hundred and 28 fifties. Her best score reads 124*.
Information
Bates will want to shine in Women's T20 WC
With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 next year, Bates has a crucial role to play for the White Ferns. She helped New Zealand win the previous event in 2024, scoring the joint 4th-most runs in the tourney.