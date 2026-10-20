Gqeberha Test: Bavuma's 179 puts SA on command versus Australia
What's the story
South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma played a stellar innings of 179 runs off 338 balls on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha. His effort helped South Africa recover from a shaky start and post a strong total of 425/9 declared. The innings came after his team was in dire straits at one stage, with just five wickets in hand for only 97 runs.
Team effort
Bavuma's partnerships bolster South Africa's innings
Bavuma's innings was characterized by patience and determination, as he batted for over nine hours.
He first formed a 132-run partnership with Marco Jansen (85) before adding another 183 runs with Simon Harmer (82).
The partnerships were crucial in taking South Africa past the safety mark and into a position of strength against Australia.
Mitchell Starc eventually broke Bavuma's resistance by dismissing him behind the stumps on his way to a three-wicket haul.
Game dynamics
Australia end Day 3 on back foot
Following Bavuma's dismissal, South Africa declared their innings at 425/9.
Kagiso Rabada, who had just come out after Harmer's dismissal, took a wicket with his fourth ball of the innings.
Australia ended the day on 3/1, facing a mountain of runs that seemed unlikely at the start of Day 3.
This put them on the back foot as they looked to chase down South Africa's total in their second innings.