Cricket Australia's Big Bash League privatization model rejected: Here's why
What's the story
The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has rejected Cricket Australia's (CA) current Big Bash League (BBL) privatization model. Paul Marsh, the ACA chief executive, informed that the association is "not aligned with the current direction of the process" or the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The rejection comes just ahead of CA's meeting with state chairs, where a vote was planned to advance to the next phase of BBL privatization.
Issues raised
Path to privatization
In an email to Australian players, Marsh expressed concerns over the current BBL privatization process, according to ESPNcricinfo. He said, "Australian cricket is not currently united on the right path to privatization." The recent turmoil surrounding Cricket Victoria's proposed sale of the Melbourne Renegades and merger with the Melbourne Stars further strengthens their belief that a unified approach for successful privatization is yet to be established in Australian cricket.
Proposal rejection
CA's current MOU proposal
Marsh also criticized CA's current MOU proposal, saying it doesn't enhance the existing player revenue share model or guarantee salary hikes for all player cohorts. He said, "ACA continues to believe privatization can work. However, CA's current MOU proposal to us does not improve on the existing player revenue share arrangement." The ACA chief executive stressed that until CA improves its offer, it can't consider accepting what's been presented.
Future strategy
ACA to negotiate with CA and states
Marsh revealed ACA's plan to negotiate with CA and the states on the issues raised to reach a mutually beneficial deal. He said, "With privatization unable to proceed without ACA agreement, our plan from here is to continue working with CA and the States." The ACA chief executive asked players for patience as they work toward this goal, stressing that any sale of these teams is permanent.
Ongoing negotiations
WBBL payment structures
Marsh also revealed that the ACA is still in talks with CA over possible changes to the Women's BBL payment structures for next season. The issue of player pay has been central to the privatization debate, with top Australian BBL players unhappy about overseas players earning significantly more under the current system. The ACA will also meet with Stars and Renegades players this week over issues stemming from Cricket Victoria's proposal.