Will India vs Bangladesh series be rescheduled? Tamim Iqbal reacts
What's the story
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal has confirmed that both the BCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are actively seeking a new window to schedule their upcoming series. The series, which is supposed to feature three ODIs and as many T20Is on Bangladesh soil, was originally planned for August-September. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, it seems unlikely that the matches will be held as per the original schedule.
Optimism
'That it won't happen hasn't been decided yet'
Despite the challenges, Tamim Iqbal remains optimistic that the series will take place.
In a recent interview with popular sports platform Not Out Noman, he said, "That it (India series) won't happen hasn't been decided yet."
He emphasized that both boards are sincere in their efforts to make this happen and are currently exploring alternate dates for the matches.
Ongoing discussions
BCB, BCCI in constant communication
Tamim also stressed that the BCB and BCCI are in constant communication about this matter.
He said, "There are certain things that are beyond our control. And I never want to cross that line as BCB president."
He added, "But intentions are good, we are continuously communicating. Dates are also being figured out because Bangladesh is also busy."
Integrity issues
On Bangladesh's fight against corruption in cricket
Tamim also spoke about the BCB's efforts to tackle corruption in cricket.
He revealed that the board has already charged several individuals over their involvement in fixing scandals during the Bangladesh Premier League.
He said, "We have already given out a press release mentioning four-five of them. Four-five more names will be revealed. There is an issue with integrity."
World Cup concerns
Bangladesh's decision to skip T20 WC
Tamim also reflected on Bangladesh's decision to skip the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup due to security concerns.
He said, "I feel that we could have negotiated the thing much better."
He added, "But we are going to play a World Cup. Every single person in Bangladesh celebrated like anything when we first qualified for the World Cup."
Relationship
Relationship between 2 boards has improved recently
The relationship between the two boards hit rock bottom when Kolkata Knight Riders pulled Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
Following that, the Aminul Islam-led BCB decided against sending their team to the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India.
However, things have improved since Tamim, the new BCB president, visited India earlier this month, reportedly to visit BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.