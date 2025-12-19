LOADING...
BPL 2025-26: Will Bangladesh's T20 league go ahead amid unrest?
Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane has been signed by Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Rajshahi Warriors for the 2025-26 season

By Rajdeep Saha
Dec 19, 2025
05:25 pm
What's the story

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains confident about hosting the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country's only franchise-based T20 tournament, on schedule. This comes even as doubts loom over the event due to the current political unrest in Bangladesh. The BPL Governing Council had earlier announced that the tournament would start on December 26 in Sylhet, with an opening ceremony planned for Dhaka on December 24.

Ceremony delay

Opening ceremony postponed amid security concerns

The BPL Governing Council later decided to postpone the opening ceremony due to security concerns. These fears were heightened on Friday night after law enforcement agencies had to intervene following attacks on two leading national newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. The violence was sparked by the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key activist linked to last year's political uprising.

Official response

Government condemns violence, urges citizens to stay calm

In light of the unrest, the government has urged citizens to remain calm and act responsibly. "We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property," it said in a statement. The government also assured full justice for attacks on journalists from The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age.

Tournament outlook

BPL Governing Council remains optimistic about tournament

Despite the ongoing unrest, Shakhawat Hossain, a member of the BPL Governing Council, is confident that the tournament will start on time in Sylhet. "No doubt at the moment regarding the BPL," he told Cricbuzz on Friday. "We are in continuous discussion with the agencies. They have said there is no problem. Everything is ready, including the grounds, to host the tournament."

Franchise perspective

Dhaka Capital CEO shares confidence about BPL

Atik Fahad, the CEO of Dhaka Capital, also shares a similar sentiment. He said any delay would create major problems for franchises that have already made logistical arrangements. "So far we are not fearing a postponement. We are confident, even though some management-related issues might create a bit of doubt," Fahad told Cricbuzz.

Media house in ashes!

Prothom Alo office vandalized!