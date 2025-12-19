BPL 2025-26: Will Bangladesh's T20 league go ahead amid unrest?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains confident about hosting the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) , the country's only franchise-based T20 tournament, on schedule. This comes even as doubts loom over the event due to the current political unrest in Bangladesh. The BPL Governing Council had earlier announced that the tournament would start on December 26 in Sylhet, with an opening ceremony planned for Dhaka on December 24.

Ceremony delay Opening ceremony postponed amid security concerns The BPL Governing Council later decided to postpone the opening ceremony due to security concerns. These fears were heightened on Friday night after law enforcement agencies had to intervene following attacks on two leading national newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. The violence was sparked by the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key activist linked to last year's political uprising.

Official response Government condemns violence, urges citizens to stay calm In light of the unrest, the government has urged citizens to remain calm and act responsibly. "We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property," it said in a statement. The government also assured full justice for attacks on journalists from The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age.

Tournament outlook BPL Governing Council remains optimistic about tournament Despite the ongoing unrest, Shakhawat Hossain, a member of the BPL Governing Council, is confident that the tournament will start on time in Sylhet. "No doubt at the moment regarding the BPL," he told Cricbuzz on Friday. "We are in continuous discussion with the agencies. They have said there is no problem. Everything is ready, including the grounds, to host the tournament."

Franchise perspective Dhaka Capital CEO shares confidence about BPL Atik Fahad, the CEO of Dhaka Capital, also shares a similar sentiment. He said any delay would create major problems for franchises that have already made logistical arrangements. "So far we are not fearing a postponement. We are confident, even though some management-related issues might create a bit of doubt," Fahad told Cricbuzz.

Twitter Post Media house in ashes! The office of Daily Star, Bangladesh's leading newspaper after last night's attack. pic.twitter.com/FZMF45DvBU — Deep Halder (@deepscribble) December 19, 2025