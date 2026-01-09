BCB official calls Tamim Iqbal an 'Indian agent;' sparks outrage

M Nazmul Islam, the chairman of the finance committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has stirred controversy by calling former national captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent." The remark came after Tamim suggested that the BCB should prioritize cricket over everything else before making a decision on Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Justification Nazmul defends his comment as personal opinion In a Facebook post later on Friday, Nazmul defended his comment as a personal opinion. He said that in light of security risks for the Bangladesh cricket team in India over the Mustafizur issue, he personally supports relocating Bangladesh's matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup from India to Sri Lanka. He added that Tamim's support for India was against public sentiment and clarified his remark was purely personal.

Response Cricketers's Welfare Association demands action against Nazmul The Cricketers's Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has written to the BCB president, demanding action against Nazmul after he issues a public apology. The CWAB said it was "stunned, shocked, and outraged" by the comment made by a board official about Tamim. It added that such remarks about any cricketer are unacceptable and insulting to the entire cricketing community.

Player reactions Several cricketers express displeasure over Nazmul's comment Several Bangladesh cricketers, including Taskin Ahmed, Mominul Haque, and Taijul Islam, have expressed their displeasure over Nazmul's comment on social media. Taijul said he was shocked by the statement and called it "tasteless" and "completely unacceptable." Mominul also condemned the remark as "completely unacceptable" and insulting to the country's cricketing community.