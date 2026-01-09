BCB again requests ICC to shift T20 World Cup venues 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has once again requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move its T20 World Cup matches from Kolkata and Mumbai to Sri Lanka. The BCB sent a second letter on Thursday, citing specific security concerns about traveling to India for the tournament. They reiterated their request for a venue change in favor of Sri Lanka.

Participation at risk Bangladesh's participation in World Cup under threat The T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh slated to play four matches—three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. However, the country's participation is now under threat after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on BCCI's orders. The board cited "developments all around" as reasons for its decision.

Internal division BCB divided over stance on ICC The BCB is reportedly divided over its stance on the issue. One faction backs sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul's hardline approach, while another wants to keep dialogue open with the ICC and Indian authorities. They stress the need for enhanced security arrangements for Bangladesh's entire squad during their stay in India.