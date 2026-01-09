BCB again requests ICC to shift T20 World Cup venues
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has once again requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move its T20 World Cup matches from Kolkata and Mumbai to Sri Lanka. The BCB sent a second letter on Thursday, citing specific security concerns about traveling to India for the tournament. They reiterated their request for a venue change in favor of Sri Lanka.
Participation at risk
Bangladesh's participation in World Cup under threat
The T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh slated to play four matches—three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. However, the country's participation is now under threat after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on BCCI's orders. The board cited "developments all around" as reasons for its decision.
Internal division
BCB divided over stance on ICC
The BCB is reportedly divided over its stance on the issue. One faction backs sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul's hardline approach, while another wants to keep dialogue open with the ICC and Indian authorities. They stress the need for enhanced security arrangements for Bangladesh's entire squad during their stay in India.
Clarification sought
ICC seeks clarification on security concerns
The ICC has remained silent on the matter and is seeking clarification on the exact nature of the security concerns raised by the Dhaka-based board. As of now, there has been no indication from the global body to move Bangladesh's venues from Kolkata and Mumbai to Colombo. However, BCB maintains that ICC is open to working with them in assessing these security concerns.