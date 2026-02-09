LOADING...
The two star batters are now in Grade B

BCCI central contracts 2025/26: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli demoted

By Parth Dhall
Feb 09, 2026
08:44 pm
What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the central contracts for the Indian men's and women's teams on February 9. In a major development, star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been demoted to Grade B. The two veteran batters, who were earlier given an A+ contract for playing all three formats, have retired from Tests and T20Is.

BCCI central contracts 2025/26

Revamp

Grade A+ category scrapped

As reported earlier, the BCCI annual central contract system has been revamped. The proposed changes, suggested by the selection committee, scrapped the A+ category. The contract list now has only three categories: A, B, and C. Shubman Gill, who leads India in ODIs and Tests, is in Grade A along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Demotion

Rohit, Kohli demoted

As mentioned, Rohit and Kohli have been demoted to Grade B. The two veteran batters currently play only ODI cricket, having retired from the Test and T20I formats. Earlier, Rohit and Kohli were in Grade A+ along with Bumrah and Jadeja. It is worth noting that Jadeja has also retired from T20I cricket. His ODI form has also been under the scanner.

Information

What about the women's side?

The central contract for the Indian women's team will follow the same system. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma form Grade A, while Grade B includes Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Sneh Rana.

