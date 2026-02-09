BCCI central contracts 2025/26: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli demoted

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the central contracts for the Indian men's and women's teams on February 9. In a major development, star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been demoted to Grade B. The two veteran batters, who were earlier given an A+ contract for playing all three formats, have retired from Tests and T20Is.

Revamp Grade A+ category scrapped As reported earlier, the BCCI annual central contract system has been revamped. The proposed changes, suggested by the selection committee, scrapped the A+ category. The contract list now has only three categories: A, B, and C. Shubman Gill, who leads India in ODIs and Tests, is in Grade A along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Demotion Rohit, Kohli demoted As mentioned, Rohit and Kohli have been demoted to Grade B. The two veteran batters currently play only ODI cricket, having retired from the Test and T20I formats. Earlier, Rohit and Kohli were in Grade A+ along with Bumrah and Jadeja. It is worth noting that Jadeja has also retired from T20I cricket. His ODI form has also been under the scanner.

